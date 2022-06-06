ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

A week full of NOWFE events, get your tickets now!

By Victoria Cristina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is in full swing, with a week full of tasty events. The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is a premier event, showcasing what the city does best… eating and drinking. In its 30th Anniversary year, the festival has become...

Where Y’at this Weekend? Wine, Museums, Tomatoes, and More!!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. Try some amazing wine and food at the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE). This experience showcases some of the best wines from around the world…paired with some of the best bites in the Crescent City. The event runs through Sunday, June 12th in New Orleans. Purchase tickets here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Queen Trini Lisa’s Ascension to New Orleans’ Caribbean Soul Food Throne

The village of Hardbargain, Trinidad is so small that even people who live on the Caribbean island don’t recognize the name. Lisa “Queen Trini” Nelson, who grew up there, simply refers to it as “the bush.” Her love of cooking blossomed when she was a teenager, watching her mom in the kitchen and experimenting together with recipes influenced by Trinidad and Tobago’s prevalent African, East Indian, and Asian flavors and cultures (the sister islands form one country).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LIST: Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Independence Day is nearing and City Leaders are gearing up for firework displays. If you’re wondering where to catch the shows, we have that list, right here on WGNO.com. From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans Food News - June 2022

Maine native and professional pizza-lover Zander White has taken his pandemic-born pie pop-up (frequently found at Zony Mash) and is turning it into a brick and mortar business Uptown on Baronne Street. White's "Pops" instilled in him a love of all things pizza, and they tried the best pies in the Northeastern part of the country (New York, Boston, New Haven, etc.) before moving to New Orleans. His first jobs were working in local pizza parlors "washing dishes, tossing dough, and making pies," but his homemade versions were always better. "There's just something special about a thin, crispy charred crust that can't be beat," exclaims White. White's pies are made with quality ingredients and a lot of heart, from the OG pepperoni or spicy meatball with fresh jalapenos to the "Bambino" with minced garlic, pepperoni cups, local Italian sausage, and.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This June 10th Weekend

First up, celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in the heart of the Warehouse District! Although the museum opened a year ago, it finally will have the grand opening we've always dreamed of on June 11 and 12. The weekend is jampacked with fun events for the whole family in support of the southern Jewish experience and all are invited and welcome to join. Mazel tov! 818 Howard Ave., https://msje.org/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Good Eats Outside New Orleans

Great spots to go outside of New Orleans for good food!. New Orleans locals certainly are spoiled by all of the restaurants offering top-notch flavors and generous portions to their customers. Certainly, the competition is high, and these purveyors of flavors don't last long if they don't meet our high standards. However, some local restaurants have held down positions in the Greater New Orleans culinary landscape for generations. Take a short trip outside of New Orleans and check out some of these mainstays in the local food scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
15 Best Places for Breakfast in New Orleans

Going to NOLA and looking for the best breakfast in New Orleans? We’ve got you! This list is perfect for NOLA lovers and foodies alike:. To be honest, if you have not been to NOLA, you’re missing out. The city itself is full of history, exciting adventures, and delicious restaurants of course. There are tons of things to do in New Orleans and we already have an itinerary planned for you if you need help exploring this city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans' Pride parade will roll, route shortened

After concerns over the New Orleans Pride Parade rolling this weekend, organizers say they have secured a contract that would allow them to receive their permit. Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Beautiful Louisiana ‘Barn’ Home for Sale Perfect for Entertaining

If you're looking for tons of designer accents in a rural setting on 15 acres, this house for sale in Folsom, LA will have you reaching for your checkbook!. If living the dream for you consists of a country property featuring new construction, look no further than this gorgeous Folsom, LA home being offered for sale via Zillow.com by Dominique S. Dennoun at Homesmart Realty South.
FOLSOM, LA
Legislature creates Dew Drop - America's Rock 'n Roll Museum in New Orleans

Plans to create a museum in the old Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans received authorization from the state Legislature on Sunday, along with $1 million in funding. The money will pay for the initial engineering and architectural work and to hire a staffer to start the project, said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and a self-described fan of the early rock ‘n roll period in the 1950s and 1960s in New Orleans that featured the Dew Drop Inn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Painted over Fat City mural, once part of a beautification effort, sparks dismay

For decades, Fat City was known as Jefferson Parish's counterpart to Bourbon Street, a place to drink and party. As the glitz wore off, Jefferson political and business leaders sought to recast the area as a family-friendly zone with a greater emphasis on dining and shopping. Part of that rebranding included a mural program begun some eight years ago that eventually commissioned murals on the sides of 10 buildings, each to remain up for 10 years.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
New Orleans ‘Takeover’ By Baton Rouge Car Clubs, Street Racing Groups Outrages Residents, Officials

A so-called “takeover” of New Orleans streets by several Baton Rouge car clubs and street racing groups has resulted in outrage from both New Orleans officials and residents after several social media videos showing street racers backing up traffic, blocking police vehicles, and then jumping on them when police attempted to get through went viral on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

