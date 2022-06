At its smallest size, the Android 12 version of the Pixel Battery Widget is configured at 2 x 2. As a result, if the only battery that the widget is tracking is the one on a Pixel phone, the widget appears a little uneven with too much empty space. It would be great to make the footprint of the widget smaller if such a thing was possible. Unfortunately, only those running their Pixel on Android 13 Beta 3 can reduce the battery widget to a size as small as 2 x 1 which only shows the battery life of the user's Pixel handset and not his Pixel Buds.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO