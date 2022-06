Before their illness, the 34-year-old man and his wife declined the COVID-19 vaccine. His wife reportedly said that she and her husband wanted more information before deciding to be vaccinated. The 34-year-old father reportedly spent 47 days on ECMO, under sedation, and was given 6% chance of surviving after contracting COVID-19. The ECMO machine, according to doctors, is the last hope for COVID patients. Now, the man says he is still sore as his muscles regenerate, and has nerve damage in his hands and feet.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO