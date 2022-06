Please type Evanston, Illinois into the Opportunity Atlas website, and scroll in to see exactly how alarming are the disparities in our community. The Opportunity Atlas is a project of Harvard University’s Economics department. Its purpose is to show how social mobility is tied to where people grow up: effectively, it’s a map of systemic injustice, as it shows that poor people and their children don’t get the resources they need to stop being poor, and rich people’s children can expect to continue being rich purely because of where they lived as children.

