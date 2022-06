It does make a bit of sense to think that someone would be thinking of making a Hot Shots! part 3 now that Top Gun: Maverick has hit the theaters. But the logical question now would be if anyone is really willing to do such a thing, and how many more movies would be spoofed at this point? After all, the Hot Shots! movies didn’t exactly stop when it came to poking fun at action movies, they decided to take on other famous titles as well. A better question though would be who might come back for such a movie, or would it be an entirely new cast? At this point, every actor used in the last two movies has grown old enough to the point that they might need to welcome a new generation if they want the movie to be successful. But that’s assuming that Jon Cryer’s idea would ever take off in the first place. Thinking that it has no chance is kind of a ridiculous statement to make, especially since nostalgia is bound to remain a big thing for years to come, which means that pulling from the past is going to continue.

