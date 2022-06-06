ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FAQs: What’s a red flag law and why is it controversial?

By Evyn Moon, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1D3Z_0g2JbFMd00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( NewsNation ) — After a string of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California; Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, there were bipartisan efforts on Capitol Hill last week to discuss possible legislation to help combat violent gun crimes.

Policy efforts by lawmakers have not been uncommon after mass shooting tragedies, but little movement has been made in Congress in years.

One of the most talked-about measures in the latest round of Congressional discussions is one that could garner widespread support, even though it is controversial: red flag laws.

What are red flag laws?

Red flag laws allow certain people to petition a court to have firearms taken from someone they consider to be a possible threat to themselves or others. In most cases, a family member or the police have to petition a judge to order the removal of the firearms for a set period. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C., have adopted such a law.

How does it work?

In a state with a red flag law, a community member must first file a petition in court, asking for firearms to be confiscated from a person of concern.

Once the petition is filed, a judge will decide to grant or deny the request to remove guns and ban new firearm purchases. That person can appeal the decision.

In some states, only household family members or law enforcement can file a petition, but in others, it’s open to school employees, health professionals, roommates or extended family.

The length of time firearms are taken from the individual also varies, but it typically lasts up to a year. Of the state data reviewed by NewsNation, about one-third of petitions are denied every year.

Do existing red flag laws work?

In the 19 states where these laws exist, tens of thousands of petitions have been filed.

Although it is impossible to quantify the shootings that were prevented by state intervention, 75% of mass shooters tell someone they’re going to do it beforehand, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In Florida, judges have ordered guns out of the hands of people deemed a danger to themselves or others more than 8,000 times since the law was passed in 2018, according to data by the Florida State Courts Administrator.

In its first year, Colorado’s red flag law produced fewer than 125 extreme risk protection orders, with courts denying 46 of those petitions, according to Pew Research.

One Duke Law analysis of Connecticut’s red flag law, in place since 1999, found that it had helped in averting suicides and intimate partner homicides.

“We do know extreme risk protection orders are being used in cases of mass shooting threats as well,” says April Zeoli, a criminal justice professor at Michigan State University.

What is Congress considering?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., say they are making progress as they work out details of revised red flag legislation that they co-sponsored in 2019. Their updated proposal would establish federal grants for states to create or bolster red flag laws, but wouldn’t make it mandatory under federal law.

“There are more Republicans engaged in these conversations than ever before,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Thursday. “We’re talking about a bill that will make a difference. It’ll save lives, but it’s not everything I want. Not even close.”

While Democrats push for improving background check systems, raising the purchasing age from 18 to 21, or banning military-grade assault weapons altogether, red flag legislation has garnered the most bipartisan support.

What is the controversy?

“(The Uvalde shooting) is not an excuse to infringe on Second Amendment rights on law-abiding citizens,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said this week.

Red flag laws can be controversial for a few reasons. Judges can take away the right to a firearm from an individual, regardless of the person’s criminal record or mental health history, with no notice to the affected person. Some believe them to also unfairly discriminate against minority communities.

Under most of these red flag laws, there is no requirement that a person receives help if they are suffering from mental health issues — and although the person can appeal, this could take weeks after the initial order is imposed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500 Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
John Cornyn
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Faqs#Red Flag Law#Second Amendment#Capitol Hill#Congressional
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Four arrested in Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday for multiple drug-related charges. The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the 1500 block of 7th Avenue on June 5. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and used needles inside the apartment. The Task Force arrested Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested at Athens Days Inn in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a “knock and talk” operation at a motel in Athens, Ohio. According to a release from the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies searched for 36-year-old Joshua Schall, of Guysville, and 35-year-old Ashley Meeks, of Coolville. They say that both had active felony warrants out of Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy