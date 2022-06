Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.

