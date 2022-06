You’ll be able to watch some future PGA stars free of charge, under a deal between the City of Springfield and the upcoming Memorial Health Championship golf tournament. The city will pay $25,000 in hotel-motel tax money for a sponsorship of the tournament, which serves as a feeder for the PGA Tour. As a result, you’ll be able to go online and register for free admission tickets. Those claiming free tickets can opt to purchase an upgrade to a VIP viewing section at the 9th or 18th hole, with food and drink included. The city hopes the free admission will pay off by bringing even more visitors to town to make use of local hotels, restaurants, and gas stations. The tournament is July 14th through the 17th at Panther Creek Country Club.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO