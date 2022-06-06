ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

YETI Store Opening In Southlake

By David Dunn
Southlake Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYETI will be coming to Southlake later this year. Based in Austin, TX, YETI is a drinkware company most known for its...

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Southlake, TX
City
Austin, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Business
Tarrant County, TX
Business
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
techxplore.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam's Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

5 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 1.45 Acres | Subdivision: Reserve Of Southlake. This timeless Mediterranean estate is situated on nearly 1.5 acres of lush beauty in the prestigious Reserve of Southlake. This home is the spot for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors. The first floor has an inviting layout with a media room, primary and guest suites, a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast book, two half-baths, a primary laundry room and formals with 21-foot ceilings, as well as a cozy Rotunda sitting room with a fireplace. The downstairs flooring has elegantly combined real wood and travertine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeti#Grand Ave#Tx
Fast Casual

Shawarma Press adds to Walmart lineup

Shawarma Press, owned by Dallas-based entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, is opening this week within an Austin-based Walmart at 620 S. I-35. The store is one of five in Texas, including restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano and San Antonio, according to a press release. "We're very...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Velvet Taco location in Allen passes Planning and Zoning

A replat plan for a Velvet Taco location in Allen has been recommended by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) and is now pending the approval of Allen City Council. The replat was considered in P&Z's meeting on Tuesday. Per city documents, the request's subject property is located at 190 Stacy Road, directly northeast of the intersection between Central Expressway and Cabela Drive.
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: June 5-11

School is out, and summer is officially underway. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Power 95.9

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
CandysDirt

Designing For Candy: Dallas Architect Stephen Chambers Recalls Infamous Party Home of Candy Montgomery

Stephen Chambers was just starting out decades ago as a young Dallas architect when he was approached by Candy and Pat Montgomery to design their perfect home. It would become “the best party house” in eastern Collin County — a prominent backdrop in Candy, the Hulu miniseries about a gruesome 1980 Dallas-area murder in the Wylie-Fairview-Lucas area.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Don't Miss 410 Pine Drive!

5 bedrooms | 7.5 bathrooms | 2.88 Acres | Subdivision: Pine Acres. Luxury meets beauty in this private, gated, contemporary estate. Nestled on 2.88 acres, this home is secluded and minutes away from all the amenities Southlake has to offer. Elegantly constructed, you can experience breathtaking views of the estate from almost every room. Each detail of this modern home has been artfully designed and thoughtfully implemented.
Southlake Style

Nike Coming To Town Square

Nike will just do it and open a store in Southlake Town Square by the end of the year. A $32 billion company with over 1,000 stores across the globe, Nike is an athletic apparel franchise that sells a variety of shoes, clothing and sporting equipment for men, women and children. From Air Max sneakers to AeroBill caps, Nike offers several products for your athletic needs.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy