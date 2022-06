WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. This summer, a food truck park is coming to Downtown Willoughby. The Yard on 3rd is the name of the new food truck park that is set to open up on a yet-to-be-announced date this summer. The park will be a permanent home to Geraci’s, an award-winning pizzeria.

1 DAY AGO