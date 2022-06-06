INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.6.22

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation at their weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens in the county to observe this Sunday as “Women Veterans Day”. A release from county government said that Women Veterans Day is celebrated on June 12th of each...
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire risk is one reason a Rogue Valley group says today it won its appeal against a residential development. Rogue Advocates and 1000 Friends of Oregon (petitioners) won their appeal this month to prevent a Josephine County residential subdivision. They appealed County rezoning of 90 acres of rural land for the housing development after Josephine County Board of Commissioners had approved it.
KLAMATH COUNTY — Classified staff at two school districts in Klamath County rallied on Thursday evening as their workers' unions continue to negotiate with the Klamath Falls City School District and Klamath County School District over wages, safety, and equity. “Our classified staff deserves more. We are essential, we...
PFLAG Roseburg has received a $7,500 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. PFLAG stands for Parents, Families, and Friends of lesbians and gays. An OCF release said the funds are for LGBTQ+ support, community education, and advocacy “to provide the security and resources needed to help Douglas County communities thrive”.
County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress have sent out a recruitment notice for volunteer Camp Hosts for three of the county’s parks and campgrounds. *Chief Miwaleta RV Park on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. *Half Moon Bay Campground on Salmon Harbor Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation In Jackson County. On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State...
Sidewalk ramp construction is leading to lane closures and brief delays on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. A City of Roseburg release said contractors are updating all sidewalk ramps on about a mile-long stretch of the street to comply with current standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contractors are...
One more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, with the number of cases up by fifty-seven percent in the past week. On Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap reported 245 cases of COVID-19. That is compared to 156 last week. 234 are people who have received positive test results, and 11 are presumptive. The new death is a 53-year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 2nd and passed away on May 23rd. County health officials were notified by hospice on June 3rd. She was not vaccinated.
The Outpatient Pharmacy at the Roseburg VA Medical Center and Eugene VA Health Care Center will be closing early this Friday at 3:00 p.m. A release said this is taking place to prepare for the new Electronic Health Record System. Both pharmacies will reopen on Monday June 13th at 9:00 a.m. to provide for pharmacy needs.
At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer near Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue and United States Coast Guard personnel responded with a search of the area. Around noon yesterday, Coast Guard personnel found...
A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Steve Hoddle and Robert Johnson to the Douglas County Circuit Court. A release said Hoddle will fill Position 2, replacing Judge William Marshall, while Johnson will fill Position 4, replacing Judge Frances Burge. Both appointments are effective immediately. Last month,...
The Umpqua Valley and other nearby areas enjoyed afternoon highs in the 80s on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 84 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The record high for the date was 94 degrees, set in 2015. Medford reached 88 degrees, which was also not a record for the date. Eugene’s high temperature was 82 degrees.
Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
Governor Kate Brown traveled to Chiloquin this week, where she visited the Klamath Tribes, including the newly elected Tribal Chair Clayton Dumont, Tribal Council Members and members of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council. A release said during the visit, the Governor visited the Tribe’s fish rearing ponds and water quality...
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
WALDPORT – Two new members of the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District were resoundingly recalled by voters Tuesday after the first major count of ballots in a special election. With 90 percent of all ballots counted, the Lincoln County elections department said Todd Holt of Waldport was...
Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
