(The Center Square) — South Carolina is at a record-high average gas price per gallon and has a 2-cent-per gallon tax coming on July 1. The tax is part of six consecutive years of gas tax increases in the state going toward road, bridge and infrastructure construction. The new state gas tax will be 28 cents per gallon, part of a Motor Fuel User Fee that began on July 1, 2017 and has led to $898.4 million in additional gas taxes paid in the state through March 2022.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO