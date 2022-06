Judith Lickteig, 70, died at her home on June 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO