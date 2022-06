FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Floyd County said they were able to recover most of the nearly $200,000 taken during a recent phishing scam. School officials inadvertently wired $194,672.76 to what they believed was to be the roofing contractor. Ben Hill Roofing had recently completed work at Armuchee High School. The district received what they believed to be an invoice from the company. The mistake was not caught until the real invoice arrived.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO