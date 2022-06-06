ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, MT

Custer Gallatin National Forest reopens some roads

By Matti Olson
KULR8
 2 days ago

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST- Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) announced some road reopenings for the summer...

The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
ACCIDENTS
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness

A young Bear Grylls in the making. A 4-year-old boy has just been found after surviving two days in the Montana wilderness. According to the New York Post, 4-year-old Ryker Webb was found after a two-day search to try and locate him in the dense forests of Northwest Montana. Multiple agencies utilized ground crews, ATV teams, canine teams, drones, helicopters and a even boat unit to try and locate the kid, who went missing from his backyard near Troy, Montana. […] The post 4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Yellowstone Ranger Goes Matador To Avoid Elk Ramming

Another incident involving an animal and a human being at Yellowstone National Park was caught on film and has gone viral. However, a massive Bull Elk went after a park ranger's vehicle in this instance, instead of the usual provoking of animals by humans we're accustomed to seeing. Yellowstone National...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Circle the wagons! Kevin Costner's surprise hit series Yellowstone about wealthy city slickers snapping up Montana ranches is attracting REAL-LIFE newcomers who are squeezing out lifelong residents

Kevin Costner's popular Yellowstone TV series, where life-long Montanans struggle to maintain their land from incoming wealthy land developers, has hit too close to home for many local residents facing housing price hikes due to a new wave of gentrification. The show, which centers around the fictional Dutton family's ambition...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park kills one climber and injures two others

Rescuers trudged through high-altitude snow and helicopters were called for medical airlifts after a Sunday morning avalanche struck three climbers, killing one and injuring two in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.Around 9am on Sunday, a rock fall and avalanche was reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir, a steep, narrow gully on Mt Meeker in northern Colorado, according to the National Park Service (NPS).A number of climbers witnessed the slide and alerted search and rescue officials.Seeing a brief weather window for the high-altitude rescue, helicopters were sent to the snowy peaks at around 11,500 feet to medevac the victims. Initially, a male with...
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Grizzly Stalks and Kills Moose Calf in Glacier National Park

A stunning video that was uploaded to YouTube and Instagram last weekend shows a grizzly bear stalking a moose family and killing a newborn calf in Montana’s Glacier National Park. A separate video that was recorded the following day shows the bear returning, but this time, the moose is able to defend her remaining calf and runs the grizzly off. The three-day ordeal for the moose began on May 27, at the Many Glacier Hotel, where a group of hotel employees watched the scene of events unfold from the safety of a viewing deck.
ANIMALS
96.7 KISS FM

A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Is Surround & Run Off By Pack Of Wolves In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage

Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear. You’d think that a bear would want to run away when he’s outnumbered by a few wolves, but nope, this fella charges forward to get a better […] The post Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Is Surround & Run Off By Pack Of Wolves In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

