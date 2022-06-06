Custer Gallatin National Forest reopens some roads

Rescuers trudged through high-altitude snow and helicopters were called for medical airlifts after a Sunday morning avalanche struck three climbers, killing one and injuring two in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.Around 9am on Sunday, a rock fall and avalanche was reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir, a steep, narrow gully on Mt Meeker in northern Colorado, according to the National Park Service (NPS).A number of climbers witnessed the slide and alerted search and rescue officials.Seeing a brief weather window for the high-altitude rescue, helicopters were sent to the snowy peaks at around 11,500 feet to medevac the victims. Initially, a male with...
