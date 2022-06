They did it. Bill Kirkland, along with his kids who traveled from Panama, made it to their DH’s Hill home for what proved to be too short a visit. Christina, William and Caroline escorted their dad on a wonderful adventure that left them longing for more. They managed to revisit some old stomping grounds, catch up with old friends and make me feel truly appreciated for something as little as sharing pictures on Instagram. We’ve already tapped into the Panamanian coffee they brought and we’ve sipped out of the mugs they, somehow, managed to get here in one piece. Bill hopes to be back in August when we will have an opportunity to catch up a bit more.

2 DAYS AGO