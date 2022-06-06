From Sage to Celery, Here Are 10+ Designer-Approved Ways to Decorate with Green

Maintaining a commitment to sustainability is not always an easy task, but 1 Hotels has found a way to stay true to its mission, while using nature as their guide. The newest location in San Francisco—followed by Nashville later this summer and Hanalei Bay opening Fall 2022—are a testament to this effort, one that demands strict eco-friendly measures and performance. By creating new green spaces and renovating some existing spaces in burgeoning urban neighborhoods, the luxury hotel brand has created not only sustainable sanctuaries that beautifully combine form and function, but also uniquely capture the beauty of each locality.
