Sweet Dreams? Jurors Were 'Dozing Off' During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial, Reveals Courtroom Reporter

While fans ate up every minute of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's live-streamed defamation trial, those present in the courtroom weren't too entertained. In fact, court reporter Judy Bellinger told the Law & Crime Network that a few people on the seven person jury actually fell asleep during the six-week ordeal!

"There were a few jurors who were dozing off. And it was tough," she admitted. "There were a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop."

Bellinger didn't identify anyone by name since the jurors' identities are to remain sealed for at least one year. Despite the vow of silence, an anonymous juror took to TikTok to give their two cents on witnessing everything that went down in the Virginia courthouse.

The individual even explained why they sided with the Oscar nominee over Heard.

"I don't follow pop culture too much so I haven't really been a fan of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, so I feel like I can be pretty unbiased about the whole thing," they shared. "But from the very beginning, when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me, and it made me extremely uncomfortable — to the extent where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers. I would just listen intently, and everything she was saying came off like bulls**t."

Though the Magic Mike XXL actress has been ordered to hand over $10 million to Depp, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed they plan to appeal the verdict since they "excellent grounds for it."

In particular, the lawyer believes social media led to a skewed view of Heard. "She was demonized here," she stated. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

On the other hand, Depp is looking forward to starting fresh and getting back to acting.

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," he wrote on Instagram after the verdict was reached. "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."