Houston, TX

Astros' Blake Taylor: Visiting doctor

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Taylor (elbow) will visit a doctor Monday to receive a more specific...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Earns win in dominant outing

Heasley (1-3) allowed one hit over seven shutout innings Friday, striking out seven and recording a win over the Orioles. Heasley was terrific Friday, coughing up just one single while throwing 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. He retired the final 12 batters he faced after Trey Mancini reached base on an error in the fourth frame. Heasley lowered his ERA to 3.62 with a 22:18 K:BB through 32.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old is lined up to start in San Francisco next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hasn't resumed baseball activities

Manager Scott Servais said Friday that Lewis (concussion) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis has been working on his conditioning by riding a stationary bike recently, but he hasn't yet been cleared to ramp up his workload. Since Lewis has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to his concussion, he'll require a rehab assignment before he's ultimately cleared to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Diagnosed with sprained shoulder

Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Exits with apparent injury

Longoria exited Friday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Longoria slowly ran to first base after grounding out in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday, and he was replaced defensively to begin the fifth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. The nature and severity of Longoria's injury aren't yet clear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Recalled by Rays

Faucher was recalled by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher has been quite busy over the past week. He was recalled Friday only to be optioned two days later, but he's back again four days after that with Andrew Kittredge (elbow) hitting the injured list. Faucher's only major-league experience has come this season and has seen him allow five runs in two innings of relief work, so don't expect to see him handling high-leverage innings any time soon.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Riding pine Thursday

Casali isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. The 33-year-old started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a double, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts. While Casali is in line to serve as the primary catcher after Joey Bart was sent down Wednesday, Austin Wynns will start behind the dish and bat eighth Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Robert Suarez: Undergoes knee surgery

Suarez recently underwent knee surgery to clean up "some loose impediments" and will be shut down for a few weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. While it's discouraging that Suarez required a procedure to address his knee injury, it seems unlikely that he'll require a significant absence. The right-hander will spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, and a better timetable for his return should come into focus once he ultimately resumes throwing.
SAN DIEGO, CA

