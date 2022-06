Pustz is state director of Protect Wisconsin Elections. Nolan Bush and Anh-Linh Kearney of RepresentUs contributed. When we talk about protecting our elections, we often highlight public servants who do – or do not – live up to their responsibility. While standing up for democracy is something we all must do, it is those in positions of power who have the ability to listen to, or ignore, the voters. This is why it’s imperative that we pay attention to who occupies important election-related offices.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO