Two Overnight I-26 Closures This Week

ncdot.gov
 2 days ago

JavaScript must be enabled to use some features of this site. ​ASHEVILLE – Two different sections of Interstate 26 will close on consecutive nights with traffic diverting to roads with longer green lights starting tonight. The closures allow a contractor for the...

www.ncdot.gov

Sylva Herald

Car chase causes uproar, but incident harmless

A car chase on Tuesday sent the local rumor mill into overdrive but no shots were fired, the purported “known felon” was not wearing body armor, no one was injured and no banks were robbed. At about 10 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Bullet holes found at Asheville medical office building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after shots were fired into a medical office building off Sweeten Creek Road. Workers arrived at Mountain Regional Arthritis Center early Monday and found the windows had been shot out. "We got here Monday morning and all these windows, there was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

5 Reasons to Visit Weaverville - A Blue Ridge Gem

Weaverville is a quaint municipality nestled in the northern part of Buncombe County, N.C. The town and the Reems Creek Valley have been a beacon for travelers and settlers since pioneers discovered the area in the 1700s, when it was still Cherokee territory. Weaverville’s scenic beauty, healthful climate and short distance from Asheville’s urban vibe have made it attractive to both tourists and individuals moving to the mountains of North Carolina.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

New plans for old Greenville County school

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The old Sue Cleveland Elementary School in Piedmont has become a eyesore, but plans are in the works to rehabilitate the property. Officially vacated in 20-17, the Greenville County Council declared the building “abandoned” at a meeting Tuesday night, allowing a developer to move forward with their plans to create more housing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in front of Walton Street Park. It happened just before 7:15 pm Monday night close to the intersection of Walton Creek and Oakland Road. According to police, more than 30 rounds were fired, but no injuries have been reported. No suspects have been named and a motive hasn’t been released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police end search after bomb threat forces evacuation at NC courthouse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department said officers investigated a bomb threat at the county courthouse Tuesday morning. Police said the bomb threat was made at the Henderson County Court Services building located at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. We’re told employees were evacuated from the building and police...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ncdot.gov

Overnight I-277 Ramp, Lane Closures Continue

JavaScript must be enabled to use some features of this site. ​CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp and lane closures this week. Each night through Saturday morning, crews will close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 charged after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is charged after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on Little Texas Road at Clearview Road at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A motorcyclist was traveling south and the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Waynesville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Waynesville, NC?. Nestled in the County seat of Haywood County, North Carolina, United States, Waynesville is a city every tourist would love to visit. Waynesville is recognized as the largest town in Haywood County and the largest in Western...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man wanted for threatening Pardee practice, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is wanted for a threatening phone call made Wednesday to a Pardee practice in Hendersonville, according to Allison Justus, with the city of Hendersonville. The medical office building and additional buildings were placed under a lockdown, Justus said. According to Justus, Brant...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

No injuries reported after tractor trailer fire shuts down part of US-74 & bridge

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — No injuries have been reported after a tractor trailer fire shut down part of a busy mountain roadway early Monday morning. According to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), US-74 eastbound, at Mile Marker 163 and Fox Mountain Road near Columbus, was shut down around 2:39 a.m. on June 6 due to a crash.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Sylva woman gets almost 5 years

A Sylva woman is serving federal prison time following a conviction that stemmed from a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest for drug trafficking. On May 19, U.S. Chief District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Ashley Kay Heatherly, 35, to serve 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said.
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

Developers break ground on new logistics park near I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials announced that the commercial real estate development company, Hunt Midwest, recently broke ground on a 2 million-square-foot logistics park. Officials said the development, Evergreen Logistics Park, will be located along Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson County. They added that the location...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
ashvegas.com

As it pursues bogus littering charges against citizens, Asheville trashes ideal of compassionate city

Jason Sandford is a reporter, writer, blogger and photographer interested in all things Asheville. This is the story of how a city lost compassion for its people. Sarah Norris described some of the items she and her friends handed out in Aston Park over the past couple of years: tents, coffee, diapers, cleaning supplies. With her young daughter in tow, she brought along a little shelf stocked with books on all kinds of topics, including religious history and philosophy. People need nourishment of the mind and spirit, as well as the body, Norris said. Others who joined her included fellow moms, an 80-year-old Rotarian and homeless outreach workers, she added.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC woman charged following a series of reported vehicle break-ins

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently charged following an investigation into recent break-ins. Deputies said on May 26, they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight in the Mills River community. Following an investigation,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Nothing found after search of Hendersonville building following reported bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — Law enforcement were on scene of a Hendersonville building Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the City of Hendersonville says the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) was contacted on June 7 regarding a bomb threat at the Henderson County Court Services Building at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. Officers with HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the premises and nothing was found.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

