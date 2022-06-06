Two Overnight I-26 Closures This Week

Jason Sandford is a reporter, writer, blogger and photographer interested in all things Asheville. This is the story of how a city lost compassion for its people. Sarah Norris described some of the items she and her friends handed out in Aston Park over the past couple of years: tents, coffee, diapers, cleaning supplies. With her young daughter in tow, she brought along a little shelf stocked with books on all kinds of topics, including religious history and philosophy. People need nourishment of the mind and spirit, as well as the body, Norris said. Others who joined her included fellow moms, an 80-year-old Rotarian and homeless outreach workers, she added.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO