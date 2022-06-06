ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming State Superintendent Announces Opposition to Nondiscrimination Policy Additions

By Sam Haut
 4 days ago
Announced in a press release, Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Brian Schroeder, condemned recent changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) nondiscrimination policy. The specific change announced in May updates the FNS's nondiscrimination policy to also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual...

IN THIS ARTICLE
