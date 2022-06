In this update, the Collegian Court restaurant in Chicopee is closing after being sold, authorities in East Lyme, Connecticut rescued two Springfield men this week from Long Island Sound, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released its latest COVID-19 data. The 7-day positivity rate has dipped to less than 6.5 percent with 17 new deaths due to the virus. So far, 76.7 percent of eligible Bay State residents are fully vaccinated.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO