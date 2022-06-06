City of Laurel mourns the passing of former PIO Jimmy Collins
I am saddened to announce the passing of James “Jimmy” Wayne Collins, former Spokesperson for the City of Laurel and the Laurel Police Department. James W. Collins, better known as “Jim” or “Jimmy” served the Citizens of Laurel for over 38 years in City...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced.
In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records.
The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank.
Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
Several slot machines were seized from a Maryland business following an investigation into a complaint of illegal gambling in Charles County. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Unit launched an investigation into a business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains regarding the use of slot machines that were being operated without a license.
Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Jr. resigned abruptly on Friday morning (June 10). Hutchings’ resignation comes after a tumultuous few weeks for the school division, following a closed-door session asking the School Board to not talk with the media and about the fatal stabbing death of a student.
As a Calvert County resident now residing in the Prince George’s County border town of Brandywine, Jeffrie E. Long Jr. pledges to make sure residents of District 27B get an adequate portion of resources from the state when the Maryland General Assembly is in session. The 25-year-old pastor of...
MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police is asking for help locating two suspects: 26-year-old Deonte Patterson and 18-year-old Dreaun Young of Southeast, D.C. Patterson is wanted in the 2021 murder of 32-year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi of Southeast, D.C. Al-Mahdi died in a shooting at the 1800 Block of 9th Street,...
A high school student in Maryland may face criminal charges after bringing weapons to school, authorities said. A school administrator at the Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf was notified of a student in possession of a knife and stun gun at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is on the hot seat after a scathing letter from a majority of the County Council to the school board president. In the letter is a call for a new superintendent search. | PDF: Read the council members' letter.
Police are looking for a critically missing mother and baby, authorities say. Sherri Addison, 30, and her daughter Kylie Coates, 1, were last seen in the Essex area, Baltimore County Police say. Addison is described as 5-feet 1-inch tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Coates...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (TND) — Three people were shot at a mall in Maryland Friday afternoon, according to authorities. Sources told WJLA two men were walking out of the entrance at The Shops at Iverson in Prince George's County when they turned around and started shooting at a group of individuals behind them.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution.
The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years.
“The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
Officials announced that a wanted woman took police in Maryland on a high-speed chase before getting apprehended attempting to hide from investigators in a shed. Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cierra Blake, 30 - who is wanted in Washington and Anne Arundel counties - on multiple charges after taking police on a wild chase and attempting to flee.
Police in Maryland are looking for a man caught on camera brutality assaulting a senior citizen outside Washington D.C. In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s is seen standing next to a building when he is approached by another man who appears to sucker punch him. The victim falls to the ground, at which point the suspect throws and lands several blows.
A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty for his role in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot involving a man suspected of working with law enforcement after a prison release, federal officials announced. Daquante "Glock" Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty to the October 2020 killing of Juan Ross, 23, on Thursday, June 9, according...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Black SUV crashed into a building on 14th Street and Meridian Place Northwest in Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials said there were no structural issues to the building following the crash. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs' (DCRA) building inspector is on the way to the site. They are expected to examine any structural damage.
