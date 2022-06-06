ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

City of Laurel mourns the passing of former PIO Jimmy Collins

 4 days ago

I am saddened to announce the passing of James “Jimmy” Wayne Collins, former Spokesperson for the City of Laurel and the Laurel Police Department. James W. Collins, better known as “Jim” or “Jimmy” served the Citizens of Laurel for over 38 years in City...

