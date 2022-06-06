ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample supplies and concerns about feed costs due to high corn prices, traders said. Hog futures were also week. U.S. beef processors on Monday...

www.agriculture.com

Soybean futures hit new contract highs | Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The corn and soybean markets continued to rally today with soybean futures hitting new contract highs. Several factors are creating this rally. First is the rumor of large corn and soybean sales to China. Second is the large fund buying by investors that are seeking an inflation hedge. Third, end users are buying because of the hot weather forecasts. Wheat futures managed to close higher on a late rally.
High commodity prices lure double-crop farmers — Survey

Nearly three of every 10 farmers with experience growing wheat and soybeans in one season say they will sow more winter wheat this fall, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The practice, known as double-cropping wheat and soybeans, would mean larger wheat production in the United States and would help buffer the disruption in world food supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CBOT Trends-Soy up 15-19 cents; corn up 6-11 cents; wheat up 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 8 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, but failed to regain prior-day losses, as traders watch negotiations to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to pass through the Black Sea. * The most-active wheat contract continues to be capped at its 50-day moving average around $10.99 a bushel. * Turkey's foreign minister called negotiations with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea fruitful, though more talks are needed. * Ukraine dismissed Russia's efforts as "empty words," saying that Moscow could use newly created grain shipment corridors to attack southern Ukraine. * Grain silos in Ukraine's government-controlled territory are about half full in the run-up to this year's harvest, meaning crops could be left in the ground if Russia continues to blockade the country's ports, the head of the Ukraine Grain Association said. * India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain, government and trade sources said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $10.77-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 6-1/2 cents to $11.55-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last added 5-1/2 cents to $12.32-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn firmed for the third time this week, finding a one-week high as shrinking U.S. supplies across the Midwest worry end users trying to secure supplies through the summer. * The most-active corn contract climbed to $7.70 a bushel, its highest since May 31. * Brazil's 2021/22 total corn crop could reach 115.22 million tonnes, Brazil's agriculture agency CONAB said, versus 114.59 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT July corn last added 10-1/2 cents to $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans climbed overnight to more than three-month highs, underpinned by rainfall across much of the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest that could slow remaining soybean planting progress. * The most-active soybean contract climbed to $17.54 a bushel, its highest since February 24. * Brazil's 2021/22 total soybean crop could reach 124.27 million tonnes, CONAB said, versus 123.83 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * Brazil's 2021/22 soybean exports could fall to 75.23 million tonnes, versus 77 million in CONAB's previous estimate. * CBOT July soybeans last gained 19 cents to $17.47-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-CBOT soybeans rise 1.3%, threaten 10-year high; corn firm, wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday on expectations that robust demand from both the domestic and export sectors will keep supplies tight until harvest in the fall, traders said. Corn futures rose on support from strength in the cash market while wheat eased after firming...
CBOT soybeans end lower after rising near record highs

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures stumbled on Friday in a setback after rising near a record high during the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department, in a monthly report, lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of U.S. soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million. * Analysts were expecting the USDA's report to show soy ending stocks of 218 million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23. * The USDA also raised its estimate for 2021/22 exports. Traders said the increase was already factored into the market. * CBOT July soybean futures lost 23-1/2 cents to end at $17.45-1/2 a bushel. * July soybeans on Thursday peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $1.70 at $429.10 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil lost 1.82 cents to end at 80.81 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures rally on concerns about supplies

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by technical buying and signs of tightening supplies in the cash market, traders said. On a continuous basis, the front-month fed cattle contract hit its highest since November 2015. Live cattle hit a six-week high. Hog...
China Jan-May soybean imports fall 0.4% to 38.04 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports during the January-May period fell from a year earlier, as poor crush margins curbed demand, customs data showed on Thursday. China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 38.04 million tonnes in the first five months of the year, down 0.4% from...
U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CBOT soybeans end firm on strong end-user demand

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with strong domestic demand and gains in the crude oil market pushing prices to their highest level since Feb. 24. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract threatened to take out a decade-high it hit in February, but a round of profit-taking pulled prices from their session peak just below that. * A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning was expected to show that soybean export sales in the week ended June 2 were in a range between 300,000 and 1.2 million tonnes, according to trade estimates. A week ago, soybean export sales totaled 395,557 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 320,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 35,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $17.40 a bushel. * Contract highs were hit in July and November futures. * CBOT July soymeal was $1.80 lower at $415.60 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.5 cents to 82.94 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
U.S. wheat rises but closes below overnight peaks

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended slightly higher on Wednesday after swinging wildly during the previous two sessions as traders monitored the potential for Ukraine wheat exports from Black Sea ports. * Wheat futures firmed during overnight trading, but gave up most of those gains as volumes picked up on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 175,000 to 550,000 tonnes. A week ago, export sales totaled 364,254 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3 cents at $10.74-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $11.56 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * Turkish efforts to negotiate safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance on Wednesday as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Wheat gains for second day on supply woes, soybeans near 10-year peak

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second session on Thursday, as a lack of progress in talks to resume Ukrainian exports renewed concerns over world grain supplies, underpinning prices. Soybeans ticked lower, but the market traded near February's 10-year high on expectations of strong demand...
LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
GRAINS-U.S. soy hits highest since Sept 2012; corn also firm; wheat weak

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied 2.1% on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade, on signs of good export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures also rose, with strength in the cash market underpinning the tight supply situation. Wheat futures fell on improving weather for U.S. and European crops in the run-up to summer harvesting.
CBOT soybeans jump to highest in a decade; exports in focus

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied 1.7% to their highest in nearly 10 years on Thursday, with signs of an uptick in export demand sending prices higher. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.025 million tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the high end of trade forecasts for 300,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * The weekly total included old-crop sales of 429,900 tonnes, which was up 41% from the prior four-week average. * Soymeal export sales totaled 143,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 1,200 tonnes, USDA said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 143,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the first so-called flash sale of soybeans in a week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract settled up 29 cents at $17.69 a bushel. * July soybeans peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $11.90 at $427.50 a ton and CBOT July soyoil lost 0.31 cent to end at 82.63 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were poised for their biggest weekly jump in two months, despite a dip in prices on Friday, as robust demand and delayed U.S. planting underpinned the tight supply situation. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly...
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut again as high prices curb demand

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season for a third month in a row, saying high prices due to the war in Ukraine had curbed international demand. French soft wheat exports to non-EU...
UPDATE 2-Fertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage

(Adds details on potash production, share repurchase) June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien, the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Thursday it plans to increase potash production to an annual 18 million tonnes by 2025 to mitigate supply uncertainty from Eastern Europe. Prices of potash, a key input used in...
Indian sugar output could rise to a record, trade group says

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - India could produce a record 36 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22, nearly 3% more than estimated, as output increased more than anticipated in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka, a trade association said on Wednesday. Record output in the world's biggest sugar...
