LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 8 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, but failed to regain prior-day losses, as traders watch negotiations to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to pass through the Black Sea. * The most-active wheat contract continues to be capped at its 50-day moving average around $10.99 a bushel. * Turkey's foreign minister called negotiations with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea fruitful, though more talks are needed. * Ukraine dismissed Russia's efforts as "empty words," saying that Moscow could use newly created grain shipment corridors to attack southern Ukraine. * Grain silos in Ukraine's government-controlled territory are about half full in the run-up to this year's harvest, meaning crops could be left in the ground if Russia continues to blockade the country's ports, the head of the Ukraine Grain Association said. * India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain, government and trade sources said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $10.77-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 6-1/2 cents to $11.55-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last added 5-1/2 cents to $12.32-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn firmed for the third time this week, finding a one-week high as shrinking U.S. supplies across the Midwest worry end users trying to secure supplies through the summer. * The most-active corn contract climbed to $7.70 a bushel, its highest since May 31. * Brazil's 2021/22 total corn crop could reach 115.22 million tonnes, Brazil's agriculture agency CONAB said, versus 114.59 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT July corn last added 10-1/2 cents to $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans climbed overnight to more than three-month highs, underpinned by rainfall across much of the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest that could slow remaining soybean planting progress. * The most-active soybean contract climbed to $17.54 a bushel, its highest since February 24. * Brazil's 2021/22 total soybean crop could reach 124.27 million tonnes, CONAB said, versus 123.83 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * Brazil's 2021/22 soybean exports could fall to 75.23 million tonnes, versus 77 million in CONAB's previous estimate. * CBOT July soybeans last gained 19 cents to $17.47-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO