Menifee teen arrested for threatening school shooting

Authorities arrested a Riverside County teenager Saturday after he allegedly made threats of a school shooting via social media.

Menifee Police Department detectives were made aware of the social media post which mentioned a school shooting targeting kids.

Though the threats were not specific about a targeted school, many people reported the post to police.

As they investigated, they discovered that the post had been made by a 17-year-old Heritage High School student. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, they also reported finding an unregistered "ghost gun" and brass knuckles.

Investigators disclosed that the gun appeared to be built from a kit.

The student was booked on several charges including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered fire arm. He was booked at Riverside County Juvenile Hall.