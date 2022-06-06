ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Menifee teen arrested for threatening school shooting

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition) 02:05

Authorities arrested a Riverside County teenager Saturday after he allegedly made threats of a school shooting via social media.

Menifee Police Department detectives were made aware of the social media post which mentioned a school shooting targeting kids.

Though the threats were not specific about a targeted school, many people reported the post to police.

As they investigated, they discovered that the post had been made by a 17-year-old Heritage High School student. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, they also reported finding an unregistered "ghost gun" and brass knuckles.

Investigators disclosed that the gun appeared to be built from a kit.

The student was booked on several charges including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered fire arm. He was booked at Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

Sue Paca
2d ago

Possessing an unregistered firearm gets you booked into jail but setting arson fires damaging hundreds of homes gets you nothing and running over a baby and it's mother on purpose gets you free summer camp?

