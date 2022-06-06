ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California, Iowa, New Jersey: Midterm primaries to watch on Tuesday that will reshape next Congress

By Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in seven states will vote...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Arizona Senate race a dead heat, poll shows

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate race in Arizona this year is a tossup, an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows. Arizona voters have a split opinion of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly; he has a 50% approval rating, including a 49% approval rating from self-described independents. Meanwhile, 39% disapprove of Kelly.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Iowa Elections
State
California State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

New Jersey House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
Vox

What Democrats can learn from Tuesday’s California primaries

The most populous state in the United States has its primary elections on Tuesday, June 7, and they may offer signs of where Democrats plan to steer their party — and whether Republicans will have a smooth path toward retaking the House of Representatives. So far, turnout has been...
CBS News

Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

Primaries were held Tuesday in five states, with former President Donald Trump's high-profile endorsements had mixed results on Tuesday night and Republicans advancing candidates who questioned the election results. Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday's contests:. How did Trump do?. Former President Trump's candidates had mixed results on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy