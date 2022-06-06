ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Shades Liam Payne After His Comments About One Direction

Lizzo is not afraid to speak her...

Lizzo applauded for calling out Liam Payne over One Direction comments

Lizzo has weighed in on Liam Payne’s recent comments made during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, in which he claimed One Direction was formed around him.The former One Direction star was featured on a 1 June episode of the YouTuber’s podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul, where he discussed topics such as the boyband’s origins and took a swipe at band member Zayn Malik.“From what I’ve heard is that part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me, that in two years, I’ll make this work for you,” Payne said during the podcast. “So...
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
thesource.com

Chris Brown Reveals Tracklist for ‘BREEZY’ Album

Chris Brown has been spending a lot of time transitioning into the metaverse with his keen interest in NFTs, but he’s also gearing up for his BREEZY drop. Brown already revealed the cover art for the album, and yesterday, the iconic singer revealed the tracklist. Chris Brown’s 10th studio album is set to have 24 songs and will be available on June 24.
epicstream.com

Big Bang T.O.P Shock: Rapper Reportedly Preparing For Comeback

Big Bang’s T.O.P is reportedly seen in Manhattan, New York, with a filming crew. Does this mean he’s now preparing for a major comeback?. The media outlet The FACT published some photos of T.O.P on Tuesday, June 7. The publication even claimed the K-pop star was filming an unknown project in the various locations in the boroughs of New York City.
