Lizzo Shades Liam Payne After His Comments About One Direction

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24.
Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others.
Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17.
On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
