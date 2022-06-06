ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland v South Africa T20: Tourists earn eight-wicket win to level series

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond Twenty20 international, Pembroke CC, Dublin. Ireland 106-7 (20 overs): Lewis 31, Waldron 24; Sekhukhune 2-17, De Klerk 2-26 South Africa 107-2 (15 overs): Goodall 52, Bosch 32. South Africa won by eight wickets. A half century by Lara Goodall helped South Africa level the T20 series against Ireland...

