HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's no secret that many Hawaii residents need a second or even a third job to make ends meet. Among that group is a large number of teachers. "Over half the teachers in Hawaii have some kind of second stream of income whether it’s passive earning through a rental or they have or a second job," said Lisa Morrison, a teacher at Maui High School.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO