Mendocino County, CA

Gas Prices Jump To $4.86 Per Gallon

By jsalinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe national average for a gallon of gas is setting another daily record. Triple-A says it’s now up to up...

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Soars 25 Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is four-65 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 25-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-90 higher than a year ago. The national average is four-99. The average price at the pump...
AUSTIN, TX
Extreme Heat For STX, SETX This Weekend

Extreme heat is expected for South Texas and Southeast Texas this weekend. National Weather Service forecasters say temperatures in the Hill Country and near San Antonio will be at least 97 with the Heat Index up to 108. Houston could see temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mall Shootings Injure 6 In NC, MD

Police in North Carolina and Maryland are looking for suspects in separate mall shootings. Authorities say three people are injured after someone opened fire today at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, west of Charlotte. Meanwhile, in Maryland, police are working to identify the suspects after a mall shooting east of Washington,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
3 Dead After Arkansas Highway Crashes During Thunderstorms

(AP) — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during thunderstorms along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved. State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the wrecks, which began with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes, were weather-related.
FRIENDSHIP, AR
Justice Department Opens Probe Into Louisiana State Police

(AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has looked the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Officials familiar with...
LOUISIANA STATE
Michigan GOP Candidate Kelley Charged For Capitol Riot Role

(AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley was arrested in western Michigan on Thursday and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids. There was no immediate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Judge Blocks Texas Investigating Families Of Trans Youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care. The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state’s investigations of three families who sued. The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc.
TEXAS STATE
Recounts Set For Next Week In District 28,15 Congressional Races

The recounts will be done next week for the primary runoff races in two congressional districts in the Rio Grande Valley. A manual recount will be conducted Wednesday in the District 15 race between Michelle Vallejo and Ruben Ramirez. Ramirez finished 30 votes behind after the May 24th election. There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
