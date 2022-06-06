ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson to stay in office after surviving no-confidence vote

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson is staying put.

The British prime minister, who has been embroiled in scandal over revelations of lockdown-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street, on Monday survived a vote of no-confidence that could have resulted in his removal from office.

The final vote was 211 to 148 , and he needed a simple majority of 180 votes to survive — though The Washington Post wrote that the vote was "remarkably close" all things considered, and ITV News' Paul Brand noted it was a "worse result than Theresa May suffered" in 2018.

The vote of no-confidence was initiated by discontented members of Johnson's own Conservative Party, with Sir Graham Brady announcing earlier on Monday that 54 of the 360 Tory MPs supported a vote. Johnson's office said he welcomed "the opportunity to make his case to MPs," adding that the vote would offer a "chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on." Johnson surviving the vote means he can't face a vote of no-confidence for another year.

The British prime minister has been resisting calls to step down in the wake of reports of multiple parties at his office and official residence that violated his government's own COVID-19 protocols. The "Partygate" scandal resulted in Johnson being personally fined, and an investigation faulted his government for its "failures of leadership and judgment."

Though Johnson survived the vote, The New York Times noted that the "too-close-for-comfort result" leaves him "badly wounded."

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces imminent no-confidence vote after Tory backbench revolt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in Parliament on Monday night in London after a backbench revolt by members of his own Conservative Party, Sir Graham Brady announced Monday morning. Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that oversees leadership challenges, said 54 of the 360 Tory MPs had informed him by letter that they support a challenge, surpassing the 15 percent threshold.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson stands to make £5m a year after No 10, say experts

Boris Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he leaves Downing Street, experts have estimated. The figure will be welcome news to a prime minister who is said to regularly complain to friends that he is hard up, citing his second divorce, several children and his reduced income since entering No 10.
U.K.
The Week

What's at stake in France's parliamentary elections?

Voters in France head to the polls on Sunday for the first round of elections to determine control of the National Assembly, the lower and more powerful chamber of the national legislature. Here's everything you need to know about who is running, how the elections work, and how the results are likely to impact newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron and his agenda:
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Week

'We must not humiliate Russia,' says French President Emmanuel Macron

In an interview published Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said allowing Russia to save face could help bring a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. "We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," he said. So far, though, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down. In an interview broadcast Sunday, he threatened to "strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting" if Western countries provided long-range missiles to Ukraine. The French president's remarks drew swift condemnation from Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister...
POLITICS
The Week

Brookings suspends president, retired 4-star Gen. John Allen, amid Qatar lobbying investigation

The prestigious Brookings Institution on Wednesday placed its president, retired four-star Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave during a federal investigation of an illegal lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar. The FBI recently searched Allen's electronic data as part of a federal probe into the Persian Gulf nation's influence campaign in 2017, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing an April 15 search warrant application evidently made public by mistake. An FBI agent said in an affidavit included in the application that there is "substantial evidence" Allen knowingly violated federal foreign lobbying laws, made false statements, and withheld "incriminating" documents. The federal...
POLITICS
The Week

The firestorm surrounding journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's death

On May 11, Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Nearly a month later, a number of details about her death remain unclear. Here's everything you need to know:. What happened to Shireen Abu Akleh?. Early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy