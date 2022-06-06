ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port Freeport Receives Additional Funding For The Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeature Photo: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation completed the first segment of the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project in November of 2021. Image: Facebook/Port Freeport. Freeport (Brazoria County) — The recently announced U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) fiscal year (FY) 2022 work plan includes $73,156,000 in funding...

New Construction – Hostler Park – Harris County MUD No. 1

Project includes concrete flatwork, amenities, landscaping and irrigation for Hostler Park. Work includes; providing administration and construction support services to complete the work, coordinate with utility owner and governing agencies, portions of this project are within utility easements, apply for and procure all applicable permits from the applicable governing agencies. Provide maintenance and warranty, provide all materials and installation of final grading.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

‘Operation Slowdown’ is underway in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways. Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Explosion reported at Houston-area natural gas plant

Residents on Quintana Island, about 70 miles south of Houston, are being asked to evacuate after a reported explosion at a natural gas plant Wednesday. The blast happened at the Freeport LNG plant at Quintana around 11:40 a.m., according to Brazosport CAER, a community alert program. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported that residents on the small island near Freeport are being evacuated. Lt. Ian Patin also confirmed the evacuations to The Facts reporter Raven Wuebker. No one was injured in the blast, according to Freeport LNG Development, the company that runs the facility.
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

Inmate transportation program to restart Monday with changes

Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
honestcolumnist.com

Public Health Watch Reporter: The Night I Got Caught in a Texas Chemical Release – Public Health Watch

Reporter David Leffler was on assignment for Public Health Watch in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 14, 2021, when his phone rang. It was Juan Flores — a clean-air activist he’d met the day before. Flores talked fast. There was a bad chemical leak in his hometown of Galena Park, east of Houston. People were sick and stuck in their homes. Leffler got into his car and drove 80 miles to see for himself.
realtynewsreport.com

Big Baytown Leases Signed by CBRE

BAYTOWN, Texas – (Realty News Report)– CBRE has arranged three large, long-term warehouse leases totaling 517,213 SF in the at Baytown Intermodal Center. Leasing for the Baytown campus began in January after Reich Brothers acquired the property, which global shipping and logistics company DHL vacated in 2021. The...
BAYTOWN, TX
San Antonio Current

Cannabis decriminalization headed to ballot in Central Texas city of Harker Heights, activists say

Activists say they've secured enough signatures to get a measure decriminalizing weed on the ballot in Harker Heights, located between Killeen and Belton. That makes the Central Texas city the state's fifth municipality where advocates say they've successfully completed petition drives to land decriminalization on the November ballot, Marijuana Moment reports.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at New Caney Impound & Services LLC impound located at 23642 Roberts Rd, Ste. 100, New Caney, TX 77357, 713-467-6863 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
LIBERTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Will Houston's gun buyback plan help or misfire?

HOUSTON - Little Rock, Philly, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, New York City - all communities looking to curb firearm related violence with gun buyback programs. They are cities that will soon be joined by Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner's $1 million investment aimed at lowering the number of rifles, pistols and shotguns in Bayou City homes.
HOUSTON, TX
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble ISD announces 2022-23 academic calendar changes

Humble ISD officials announced three scheduling changes going into the 2022-23 school year that will affect students and staff members, according to a May 13 news release. Due to the STARR testing schedule, late-arrival days previously scheduled for April 20 and 27 have been removed from the calendar for secondary campuses, officials said, while April 13 has been added as a late-arrival day.
HUMBLE, TX
vnexplorer.net

Truck drivers parking their rigs as gas prices continue to climb

HOUSTON — Diesel prices are setting records, nationwide, as a gallon of the fuel now averages $5.72 as of Wednesday. Drivers fueling up at a truck stop in east Houston said the pain at the pump is crippling as rising prices force some to park their rigs. Houstonian Raymond...
HOUSTON, TX

