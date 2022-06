It was a big day for dozens of area kids who spent the week learning how to “Be Smart and Be Safe”. It was graduation day after a weeklong session at the Lima Noon Optimist’s Safety City. Family and friends came to support the efforts of these children as they got their certificates. The kids learned about stranger danger, bike safety, and how to call 9-1-1, and other important safety practices. All important things to keep them and their families safe.

LIMA, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO