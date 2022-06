“Jane was here”: those were the words graffitied on the walls of a “pregnancy crisis center” in Amherst, New York, this week, as part of a targeted arson attack. In Charlotte, North Carolina, the message was more explicit: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” read the words scrawled in red paint across another center, which also had its windows broken.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO