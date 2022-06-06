ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Fans Confident Matt Patricia Will Flop Calling Offensive Plays

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is trending towards calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots.

After being fired by the Detroit Lions prior to the conclusion of the 2020 season, Matt Patricia returned to the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick , arguably one of the greatest NFL coaches in modern history, has taken Patricia back under his wing.

The duo have been working to find a specific role for the veteran coach, as he has been utilized in a myriad of ways since returning to New England, including advising on personnel decisions.

Now, Patricia may take on a completely different task, one on the opposite side of the football in 2022.

Could calling offensive plays be in Patricia's future?

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Belichick still has not formally decided who will call the offensive plays this season. The team is leaning towards turning to Patricia, their former defensive coordinator and the former Lions head man.

According to Pro Football Talk , "Patricia returned to the Patriots last year. He has thrived in a variety of roles. For years, the organization has had a significant amount of respect for Patricia, regarded in some circles as one of the smartest men in the league. Although there’s no reason to think that Belichick will be stepping down any time soon, it would be wise to keep an eye on Patricia as a potential in-house successor, eventually."

If Patricia does not eventually land a role on the offense, Joe Judge or Belichick himself could end up eventually calling plays.

After catching wind of the Patriots news, Lions fans took to social media to express their confidence in the 47-year-old assistant flopping, if given a chance to coach on the offensive side of the football.

Here is a sample of the reaction online.

