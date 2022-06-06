ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Responds to Rasheed Wallace Assistant Coaching Report

By Staff Writer
AllLakers
 4 days ago

Darvin Ham reacts to the report from earlier on Monday that the Lakers have hired Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

Just hours before Darvin Ham's introductory press conference today, news broke that the Lakers have hired the first new assistant to Ham's staff, four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace.

However, after The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported that a deal between Wallace and the Lakers had been an agreed upon, the reporter specified that Wallace has been identified as a candidate and not officially hired.

During his introductory press conference at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Monday, new head coach Darvin Ham elaborated on the Wallace situation.

"In regards to Rasheed, that's an active situation, that's fluid. We're still working through that, that's not true at all. He's definitely a candidate that we'll take a look at, but we're working through that. We have a list of names and some people that's currently under contract and we're working with some really, really talented coaches. We're working through that in order to pick the best staff possible."

Multiple reports have stated that Ham will have the "autonomy" to select his own assistants. That's an important development considering that the Lakers hand-picked Frank Vogel's assistants when the team hired him in 2019.

As Charania notes, Ham and Wallace were both on the Pistons team that vanquished the Shaq-Kobe Lakers in five games in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Wallace served as an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway at University of Memphis this past season and also worked as an assistant for the Pistons during the 2013-2014 season.

