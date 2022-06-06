The Naked Cupcake

Click here to read the full article. Leading outdoor brands aren’t solely focused on adventure for spring ’23. They’re also looking to keep you comfortable off the trail. Industry standouts Danner, Oofos, Lamo and others revealed the slides and sandals they will bring to market in spring ’23 this week at Outdoor Summer 2022, which was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Below are six of the best slides and sandals revealed at the trade show. Pajar Canada Del-Ray Pajar Canada will deliver its stylish Del-Ray silhouette in spring ’23. The look is waterproof, thick yet lightweight, and offers a squishy feel...

