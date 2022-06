(KION-TV)-- Races are still wrapping up along the Central Coast, with several candidates sealing wins and not requiring runoff elections come November. Candidates have to secure more than 50% of votes in local elections to avoid a runoff election in November. Eric Taylor will remain sheriff of San Benito County after securing 67% of the The post Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far appeared first on KION546.

2 DAYS AGO