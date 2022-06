Mr. Andrade witnessed a bigfoot in 1978. He spied a huge strange-looking creature walking down a hill about two hundred feet in front of him. He described it as being over six feet tall, brown, and hairy. He could not see its face, as it was walking away from him. Since then he has recorded many accounts of the “Bridgewater Bigfoot.” He would later go on video describing his account and showing a representation of what he saw. It was not the first time he encountered the creature. While collecting firewood during a camping trip, he heard a very loud growl which he would later describe as sounding like “something from hell.”

BRIDGEWATER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO