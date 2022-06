With the Golden State Warriors on the verge of going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry came to the rescue in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Warriors’ All-Star point guard put together a heroic performance on the road with a game-high 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Curry caught fire from long-distance, hitting seven triples from beyond the arc, including a dagger 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining to stretch Golden State’s lead to six.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO