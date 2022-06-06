ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

8 storylines to follow during Rams minicamp

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTpMw_0g2J6O1600

The Los Angeles Rams will progress from voluntary OTAs to mandatory minicamp, holding three practice sessions this week from Tuesday to Thursday. It’s the final time the Rams will have everyone on the field together until training camp, which will begin sometime in July.

While it’s possible there will be players who skip this week’s minicamp, the expectation is that the full team will be in attendance – including Aaron Donald.

His attendance is one of the biggest storylines heading into minicamp, along with a handful of others to follow.

(Update: Donald signed a new contract Monday and will attend minicamp)

1

Aaron Donald’s attendance

Sean McVay said the plan is for Donald to attend minicamp. Donald hasn’t said specifically what he’ll do, but the expectation is that he’ll be there despite ongoing contract talks with the Rams. McVay seems confident that those talks are going well and even said they’re “trending in the right direction,” so there doesn’t appear to be any real issues between the two sides, but you’d still love to see No. 99 suiting up in practice this week. If he does report to minicamp, it’ll be a really positive sign for his chances of playing in 2022.

2

Right guard rotation

Rookie Logan Bruss was getting reps with the Rams’ starting offensive linemen during OTAs, but McVay said not to buy into that too much because they didn’t have their complete group together yet. However, the fact that he’s already working into the rotation with the starters is encouraging.

In order to win a starting job, Bruss will need to beat out Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum and Coleman Shelton, which he certainly seems capable of doing. We’ll get a better sense of his preparedness in minicamp when just about everyone will be in attendance.

3

Any standout rookies?

Whether it’s rookies who were drafted or signed as free agents, all eyes will be on the Rams’ first-year players as they try to carve out roles in Year 1. Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick are two players to watch at cornerback, given the Rams’ need for help at that position.

Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake are two promising safeties who could get the opportunity to contribute on defense, while Bruss is obviously competing for a starting job already.

Undrafted receiver Lance McCutcheon received some promising reviews during OTAs, so we’ll see if he can carry that over into a more competitive setting at minicamp.

4

Tutu Atwell’s development in Year 2

Atwell has already impressed McVay and his position coach, Eric Yarber, with a good start in OTAs. Yarber sees a more prepared and motivated player in Year 2, which is a positive development for the young receiver who missed half of his rookie season. Atwell has latched onto Cooper Kupp and worked closely with him, and while he may not have bulked up much, he’s in better position to contribute this year.

It starts at minicamp where he’ll be in a receiver rotation behind Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson. We’ll also have to see whether Atwell gets any opportunities to return kicks and punts.

5

Nick Scott or Taylor Rapp at safety?

Jordan Fuller is going to be one of the starting safeties, but we don’t know exactly who the other one will be. That’s because Scott thrived when he took over for the injured Rapp last postseason, showing impressive range and ball skills as a deep-half defender. There’s no question Scott is a better coverage safety than Rapp, and the Rams can still likely find a role for Rapp as a box defender, but we might see much more of Scott this season than we did in years past.

6

Running back reps behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Akers and Henderson are going to be the top two running backs for the Rams, but with Sony Michel now gone, they need a third-string runner behind them. Rookie Kyren Williams could take over that role, especially given his prowess as a pass protector. Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais will also try to earn reps of their own.

If Williams is fully healthy – he left practice last week with an injury – he could assert himself as the best option as the No. 3 back behind Akers and Henderson.

7

Who gets first crack at replacing Von Miller?

The Rams won’t replace Miller with one player. They can’t. He’s a future Hall of Famer, and they don’t have someone on the same talent level right now. What they have to figure out is how to generate pressure with a combination of Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins opposite Leonard Floyd.

The Rams will probably use Lewis and Hollins interchangeably to begin with, but one of them will have to emerge as the starter eventually. It’s just a toss-up between the two of them right now. Minicamp could give us a better idea of who the Rams favor at this point in time.

8

Usage of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones together

The Rams didn’t sign Wagner to take Jones’ place. They brought in Wagner to use him with Jones. McVay said they’re still working on ways to make that happen, and it’ll come to life as we get closer to Week 1, but expect to see these two players on the field together during minicamp.

Wagner could be used as a pass rusher, with Jones dropping back into coverage. Or vice versa. They’re similar types of players capable of doing everything at linebacker, which will make life fun for Raheem Morris as he puts together a plan for his new tandem.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: UDFA on fast track, Prescott weighs in on Dalton Schultz, Micah Parsons goes yard in Home Run Derby

A handful of Cowboys stars laid some big hits of a different kind Tuesday night. The Reliant Home Run Derby is an annual event that lets the team’s top names swing for the fences to raise money for The Salvation Army. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Trevon Diggs took some good cuts, and Leighton Vander Esch went on to take first place… but Micah Parsons was the MVP of the night. With a new bat he bought right beforehand, Parsons sent at least one out of the entire stadium, furthering the belief that there is nothing the man cannot do.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tutu Atwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Otas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers rookie Christian Watson adjusting to NFL, playing alongside Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is still getting used to the idea of playing alongside Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers opted out of voluntary OTAs, Watson finally got the chance to work with QB1, who is participating in this week’s mandatory minicamp. It all started with Tuesday’s practice, where Watson was on his “p’s and q’s” in hopes of making a strong first impression.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: WR Quintez Cephus make an insane grab at Detroit Lions' practice

Several former Wisconsin Badgers have been making big plays the last few weeks as NFL teams have been going through their offseason activities and practices. The latest big play came from former Badger and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who made an outstanding touchdown grab at the Lions’ practice on Tuesday afternoon. Cephus was able to snag the bullet pass with an impressive one-handed catch over the top of safety Kerby Joseph.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Jets' Robert Saleh ranked NFL's worst coach

Pro Football Focus provided some understanding context. The overlying result still was pretty tough on New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. The football analytics outlet ranked every NFL head coach side-by-side. Excluding first-year coaches, Saleh landed at the No. 26 overall spot. Also known as dead last. Here’s PFF’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid discusses progress made by Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore has been a little bit behind during the offseason program. The second-round draft pick started off sitting out of rookie minicamp, nursing a minor hamstring injury. He returned to action at the team’s first group of OTAs, but he was limited compared to some of the other players. With OTAs coming to an end this week, Moore did the most that he had so far in offseason workouts and the reporters in attendance took notice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 early takeaways from Steelers minicamp

Mandatory minicamp has begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there is already plenty to talk about. Here are our four big takeaways from minicamp. Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both spoke to the media and seemed very happy with their early performances. With all due respect to Mason Rudolph, this job is going to come down to Pickett and Trubisky and both guys are off to good starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy