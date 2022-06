Defensive tackle John Penisini has announced his retirement from the NFL, days after sitting out the Detroit Lions’ mandatory minicamp. “I have made the decision To retire from football,” Penisini, 25, wrote in an Instagram post early Saturday. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates in the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO