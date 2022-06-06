Billings Royals at Bozeman Legion baseball games postponed

BUTTE — Before the first game of the Hit the Pit youth softball tournament on Friday evening, one Butte coach stressed to his team the importance of communication. The coaches were focused on communicating the hows and whys of good, fundamental softball, and used repetitive, easy-to-remember phrases to get their points across Helena Austin Field at Longfellow Park.
BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets were looking for answers. They found them on Thursday night at Dehler Park. Playing in front of hundreds of fans, 6-foot-4 right-hander Bradley Wagner pitched a complete game to lead the Scarlets to a 3-0 win over their crosstown rival Billings Royals in the Class AA American Legion baseball conference opener for both teams at Dehler Park.
HELENA — For the first time since last season’s state championship game, the Helena Senators and Billings Royals will meet on the baseball diamond. Helena beat Billings 7-5 for the 2021 Montana-Alberta Class AA State Championship last August. Both teams advanced to the Northwest Regional Tournament with the Senators falling just two wins shy of continuing their season in the American Legion World Series.
MISSOULA — Ahmaad Rorie entered this week's Bulgarian National Basketball League's finals as his team's leading scorer for the season. At 15.2 points per game in his third pro season, the former Montana Grizzlies guard has dazzled overseas much like how he did stateside. And like he did at Montana, leading the Grizzlies to two straight Big Sky Conference titles, he has led another team to a title.
BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls high school basketball all-stars and the Montana East and West All-Star volleyball players will be the special guests at an upcoming Midland Roundtable luncheon. The lunch gathering is set for Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention...
BUTTE — For Butte Central standout Sofee Thatcher and Dawson Community College softball, patience paid off. On Wednesday, Thatcher ended months of uncertainty when she verbally committed to play for the Buccaneers and head coach Tami Lagmay. Thatcher, who at one point wasn't sure if college athletics were in...
BILLINGS — There definitely won’t be time for sleeping on Saturday. Not when two teams have met twice previously during the regular season and not at the Billings Sports Plex in front of a most likely large and very noisy crowd in the first round of the Champions Indoor Football league playoffs.
MISSOULA — Shortstop Kevin Whatley homered again on Thursday night as the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated visiting Billings 3-2 and have now gone 5-0 against the Mustangs this season in Pioneer League baseball play. The PaddleHeads improved to 8-6 overall, while the Mustangs dropped to 7-5. On Thursday night, Whatled...
BILLINGS — Basketball has formed several lasting memories for James Bulluck. Included in those are winning an NAIA national championship with Rocky Mountain College in 2009, and, most recently, being on the bench as an assistant coach for the girls basketball program at Billings Skyview during their Class AA state championship run in March.
BOZEMAN — Miles City tennis player Dalton Polesky and Dillon track and field athlete Ainsley Shipman are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for May after impressive performances at state meets. Polesky, a four-sport athlete for the Cowboys, completed his career with his second consecutive Class A tennis title....
BOZEMAN — Caleb Berquist had been as consistent and timely as anybody could hope to be. Through the first three rounds of the tie down roping at last year’s College National Finals Rodeo, Berquist clocked in at times of 8.7 seconds, 8.8 seconds and 8.7 seconds. He was on the cusp of a national title.
MISSOULA — Kevin Whatley led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run and the Missoula PaddleHeads halted the Billings Mustangs’ winning streak with a 7-6 win Wednesday night in the Pioneer League. Jacob Cline homered twice to stake the Mustangs to a 6-2 lead after...
CHICAGO — Billings Senior standout Kennedy Venner is the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Softball Player of the Year, the sports drink company announced Thursday. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to a press release from Gatorade. Venner is now a...
GLENDIVE — Shawn McGinley, who grew up in Dillon, has been hired as the new head rodeo coach at Dawson Community College. "I am excited to be a part of the DCC team," he said in a school press release. McGinley, who went to college at Northwest College and...
BOZEMAN — After already making program history as the first pair of Montana State steeplechase runners to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor competed in the men’s steeplechase semifinals Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Hamilton was in the...
BILLINGS — Sprint cars will be featured on Saturday at Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 7 p.m. Divisions on the Saturday schedule are: 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Wissota Super...
BILLINGS — Austin Hughes and Braden Morris stared each other down. Hughes, of Glasgow, and Morris, of Jefferson High School in Boulder, their arms crossed, looked intently at the other, their faces inches apart. Almost simultaneously, the pair broke into laughter and tried to set their faces to stern...
BOZEMAN — Montana State wrapped up its historic men's tennis season by finishing fifth in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Mountain Region team rankings, the organization announced this week. The Cats finished behind Utah, Denver, Nevada and Utah State, and ahead of New Mexico, Boise State, Big Sky champion...
BILLINGS — Steven Richardson, a 6-foot-5 forward from Midland College in Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball team at Montana State Billings for the 2022-23 season. Richardson averaged 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during his three years at Midland. Due to...
BILLINGS — Head men's soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced on Thursday that he will not renew his contract at Montana State University Billings for the 2022-23 academic year. The former Yellowjacket player will step away from the program after leading it for three seasons and serving as the top...
