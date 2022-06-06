Study: If you are THIS tall, you may be more at risk of more than 100 diseases

Tall family: The Trapp family of Esko, Minnesota, have no trouble touching the ceiling. (Guinness World Records)

Are you five-foot-nine or taller? If so, you may be more at risk for over 100 diseases, a recent study finds.

The study analyzed information of more than 280,000 people in the VA Million Veteran Program. Variants that influence height are also linked to 127 medical conditions, like cancer and stroke.

One theory is that tall people may have more health issues in their limbs because of the distance between limbs and the heart.

