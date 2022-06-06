ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Study: If you are THIS tall, you may be more at risk of more than 100 diseases

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7fuA_0g2J02td00
Tall family: The Trapp family of Esko, Minnesota, have no trouble touching the ceiling. (Guinness World Records)

Are you five-foot-nine or taller? If so, you may be more at risk for over 100 diseases, a recent study finds.

The study analyzed information of more than 280,000 people in the VA Million Veteran Program. Variants that influence height are also linked to 127 medical conditions, like cancer and stroke.

One theory is that tall people may have more health issues in their limbs because of the distance between limbs and the heart.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy