Indianapolis woman tracks cheating boyfriend using AirTag, runs him over with car, cops say

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of using an Apple AirTag to track down her boyfriend early Friday morning and running him over multiple times with her car because she believed he was being unfaithful.

Gaylyn Ja-Nae Morris, 26, has been charged with murder in the death of Andre Smith. Morris is being held in the Marion County Jail.

According to Indianapolis police officials, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the parking lot of a strip mall, where they found Smith, 26, lying on the ground underneath a vehicle. Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Marion County coroner determined that Smith died of injuries he suffered when he was intentionally struck by the vehicle outside of Tilly’s Pub, authorities said.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the Indianapolis Star alleges that Morris, who was Smith’s girlfriend, told a witness that Smith had been cheating on her. She told the person that she used GPS and an AirTag to track him to the bar.

AirTags are small devices that attach to things users are prone to misplacing, such as keys, wallets and other important items. The tag can be tracked using an iPhone’s Find My app, according to the Apple website.

Brutal murder: Gaylyn Morris, 26, is accused of tracking her boyfriend, Andre Smith, to Tilly’s Pub, pictured, early Friday, June 3, 2022. Police allege Morris ran over Smith, also 26, repeatedly with her car after finding him with another woman. Smith died. (Google)

In Morris’ case, what she found was Smith with another woman.

Morris told the witness she was going to beat the woman and advanced on her with an empty wine bottle, the affidavit states. When she swung the bottle, however, Smith grabbed it and put his body between the two women.

Smith, Morris and the other woman were asked to leave the pub, authorities wrote in the document. Smith’s unidentified female friend stayed inside to wait on a food order while Smith and Morris walked out.

Morris got behind the wheel of her vehicle.

A bystander inside the bar told detectives she watched from the bar as Morris “pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith) and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,” according to court documents.

Witnesses told police that Morris got out of the car and tried again to attack the other woman.

Morris was detained by officers at the scene.

©2022 Cox Media Group

