A toddler was left with horror injuries after she was attacked by the family’s ‘perfect’ St Bernard . Mother Lizanne Naudé ran to help when she heard screams for her in the kitchen - and found her one-year-old covered in blood.The 32-year-old mum-of-two realised their dog - which weighed 60kg and stood at 6ft-tall on its hind legs - had attacked tiny Mené and bit her on the face.The tot was left scarred and needed skin grafts after the dog’s huge teeth tore through her skin and ripped her lip in two.Ms Naudé says the dog was a well-trained...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO