ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

By SARAH RANKIN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A three-judge panel dismissed a lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleagues, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic Party activist, lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit. Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

The 2021 elections were supposed to be the first held under constitutionally required redistricting under the 2020 census. But because the census results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state held elections under the old legislative boundaries; new maps weren’t finalized until December. Goldman argued that has deprived Virginians of their constitutional voting rights, violating the “one man, one vote” principle outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court

The court granted Attorney General Jason Miyares' motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” Miyares said in a statement.

Goldman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling on standing comes after months of delays and voluminous briefings in the long-running case. Goldman, an attorney, former state Democratic party chair and former adviser to ex-Gov. Doug Wilder, brought the suit alone and has represented himself. Miyares' predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring, also sought to have it dismissed.

____

Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they're forming a bipartisan working group to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre. Reaching consensus could be a tall order given that the nation's governors have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WHIO Dayton

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia's governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students' preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WHIO Dayton

Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

NEW YORK — (AP) — A lawyer for Roy Moore tried to persuade some skeptical federal appeals judges Friday to revive a $95 million defamation lawsuit that the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Attorney Larry Klayman complained during arguments before a...
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
WHIO Dayton

DeWine asks EPA to allow sale of 15% ethanol gas year-round

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to take a step toward possibly lowering gas prices. In a letter said to EPA administrator Michael Regan, DeWine asked that the EPA permanently remove restrictions around the sale of 15 percent ethanol fuel. “E-15 offers Ohio consumers...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court, struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voting Rights#Republican#House Of Delegates#Democratic Party#Virginians#The U S Supreme Court
WHIO Dayton

Smithfield Foods to shutter California meat-packing plant

VERNON, Calif. — (AP) — Meat-packing giant Smithfield Foods said Friday it will close its only California plant next year, citing the escalating cost of doing business in the state. The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon, an industrial suburb south of Los Angeles, will shut down in...
VERNON, CA
WHIO Dayton

Rare wetland plant found in Arizona now listed as endangered

A rare plant that depends on wetlands for survival is now on the federal endangered species list, a designation that environmentalists say will boost efforts to protect the last free-flowing river in the desert Southwest. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published the decision Friday in the federal register to...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio woman accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

An Ohio woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, WBNS reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHIO Dayton

2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Naval Air Facility El Centro issued an emergency alert that said the base had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

‘Nomadic religious group’ left Holly Clouse at church as infant, Texas authorities say

HOUSTON — Texas authorities on Thursday shed a little more light on how an infant whose parents were murdered in 1980 made it safely into the arms of an adoptive family. Holly Marie Clouse vanished sometime before Jan. 12, 1981, when the decomposing bodies of her parents, Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, and Tina Gail Linn, 17, were found in a wooded area near Houston. Dean Clouse, who was still bound and gagged, had been beaten to death.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
79K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy