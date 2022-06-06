Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue

An unexpected object was dug up by a family in Mexico while building a toilet cistern in their yard - a one-in-a-million turn of events, indeed. A remarkable 10,000-year-old mammoth bone was found in a private property owned by the Morales family in San Lorenzo Toxico, Mexico, last month. The family were manually excavating land to build a cistern when the palaeontological remain showed at a depth of just over 7 feet, NewsWeek reports. Fabian Morales first thought it was a tepetate, Mexican term for a geological horizon, a hardened soil found in Mexican volcanic regions.
Comments / 1