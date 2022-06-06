ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue

Cover picture for the articleToast the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has conquered our hearts with her signature look and her heartwarming story. Toast was rescued from a puppy mill in 2011. The owners...

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
Dog Was Alone In The Woods Until This Kind Man Found Her

Outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a dog was alone in the wild in deplorable conditions. When Alessandro Desco was contacted to aid the pit bull more than 5 months ago, he had no idea the conditions he would find him in. Alessandro has two children and six dogs, and he...
Old Horse Who Saved His Own Life By Hiding Between Donkeys Is Showered With Gifts

With his frostbitten ears and old joints, Bubbles was not a candidate for rescue, which is probably why he was at a lot and on his way to slaughter in Mexico. Sue Chapman and Lari McConegly from Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue were there to save some miniature donkeys when they spotted the horse weaving among the donkeys and heading straight for their trailer. It seems that the old horse was staging his own rescue, determined to beat his fate.
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear’s sole home for the previous 11 years had been the one provided by his father, but that all changed last week due to life circumstances. Blue had no option but to drop off his adoptive father to the Trenton Animals Rock shelter since he had nowhere else to go.
This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
A Family Builds Toilet Cistern in their Yard, Finds 10,000-Year-Old Mammoth Bones Instead

An unexpected object was dug up by a family in Mexico while building a toilet cistern in their yard - a one-in-a-million turn of events, indeed. A remarkable 10,000-year-old mammoth bone was found in a private property owned by the Morales family in San Lorenzo Toxico, Mexico, last month. The family were manually excavating land to build a cistern when the palaeontological remain showed at a depth of just over 7 feet, NewsWeek reports. Fabian Morales first thought it was a tepetate, Mexican term for a geological horizon, a hardened soil found in Mexican volcanic regions.
Island Now Thriving After Sucessfully Purging More Than 300,000 Invasive Rats

Exterminating invasive species from fragile islands has been one of the most significant conservation successes of the twenty-first century. Lord Howe Island has completely eradicated its invading rat and mouse populations in Australia, and the endemic-Australian ecology has recovered almost immediately. The island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the...
This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
Parasite that controls cat minds may infect billions of people. The clue is in their eyes.

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don't have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans.
