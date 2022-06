Click here to read the full article. A server linked to the crypto company Yuga Labs, which produces the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series, was hacked on Saturday in a phishing attack that resulted in the theft of $360,000 (200 ETH) worth of NFTs. Yuga Labs confirmed news of the scam targeting the company’s Discord server in a tweet, saying it is still actively investigating the incident. News of the phishing attack came several hours after Twitter user NFTherder reported around 145 ETH (around $260,000) in NFTs stolen, tracing the missing funds to four separate cryptocurrency wallets. The Discord account of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO